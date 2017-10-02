It is going to be historic show on Indian television as two of India's biggest icons come together for a candid freewheeling conversation for a Diwali special.

For the first time ever, the viewers will get to witness actor Aamir Khan and India cricket captain Virat Kohli at their candid best, each ready to bare a few secrets, perhaps, and of course some good laughs.

Aamir and Virat are both bigwigs in their fields. Kohli is known as media-shy. Hence, it is going to be interesting to get a window into his life. On the other hand, Aamir Khan's quick wit has always enchanted the audience. Thereby a chat show between the two celebrities is going to be a must-watch.

Aamir is in middle of promoting Secret Superstar. But he is flying down for a day from Singapore to shoot this special chat show on October 3. The actor will leave for another country on the same night to resume promotions of the movie.

The channel network airing this Diwali special has big plans in place for the promotions. Being planned as a mega show, the channel network is set to make a roadblock across various channels, to make the maximum of the unique opportunity at hand.

When contacted, Spokesperson of the film confirmed the news. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated for release on October 19, 2017.