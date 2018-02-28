The mortal remains of Sridevi, who passed away on February 24 in Dubai, at the age of 54, has been taken to the crematorium in a truck decorated with white flowers that also bears a photo of the veteran Bollywood actress. The legendary actress' body has been draped in the national flag and honored with a gun salute.

ANI has released a picture where the entire Kapoor family including Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun and Sonam Kapoor are seen standing beside the actress' body draped in tricolor. The picture was taken before Sridevi's mortal remains were taken the to the crematorium.

Mumbai: Mortal remains of #Sridevi wrapped in tricolour, to be cremated with state honours. pic.twitter.com/2XtBcEPHuz — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Janhvi, Khushi, and other family members were grief-stricken and it was evident from the pictures. As Sridevi's body arrived at her Lokhandwala residence in an ambulance on Tuesday, February 27, both her daughters were inconsolable, according to a Catch News report. They ran towards the body calling "Amma."

Their elder cousin and actress, Sonam Kapoor, tried to calm them down and constantly remained by their side.

At around 9.30am on Wednesday, Sridevi's body was brought to Celebration Sports Club, Lokhandwala. Bollywood celebrities and scores of her fans visited the site to pay their last respects.

The mortal remains of the legendary actress were then taken to the crematorium at around 3:30pm in a truck decorated with white flowers. It also had a photo of the veteran Bollywood actress. Her body has been draped in the national flag and honored with a gun salute.

The cause of the Sridevi's death was earlier cited as cardiac arrest. However, on Monday, Dubai authorities released a statement saying that it was due to accidental drowning. Traces of alcohol were also found in Sridevi's blood. The delay in the repatriation process has raised suspicions of the cause of her death.