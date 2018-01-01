The title of Shah Rukh Khan's much-talked-about film, directed by Aanand L Rai, finally is out. It is called...

The makers decided to give fans the "perfect New Year gift" with this name. The tweet says: "टिकटें लिए बैठें हैं लोग मेरी ज़िंदगी की, तमाशा भी पूरा होना चाहिए! As promised, here's the title of @aanandlrai 's film." [sic.]

The film stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif opposite SRK. This trio was seen in the 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

An interesting Twitter conversation on Sunday had made everyone curious. SRK wrote: "And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK. [sic]"

And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK pic.twitter.com/1904UTRD08 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017

SRK also shared beautiful pictures of Anushka Sharma (who is in South Africa) and Katrina Kaif (currently in Thailand) while talking about the film.

And the lovely away from the glares extremely Unsingle @AnushkaSharma sends her love to everyone as she awaits the Title of her @aanandlrai film. Thanks my scientist Anushka. #Kal5BajeSRK pic.twitter.com/VV0HVwBZwH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017

Single minded Katrina waiting for Title of film with @aanandlrai sends her lovely pic wishing u all a Happy New Year. Thank u Katz #Kal5BajeSRK pic.twitter.com/2okhva1yCc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017

He also had a converaation with the director on Twitter. SRK wrote: "Sir, title kabannounce karna hai? Ya 2018 mein bhi gaaliyan khaani hain?. And Mr. Rai replied saying: "Arre sir apno ki gaaliyaan hain, khaa lenge Par aap bataao? 1st January kaisa rahega? [sic]"

The shooting of the film began in September. Aanand L Rai has already revealed that he wants to release the film in 2018. "I will take another year and a half. We are targeting 2018 December. Nothing has been decided yet but we will announce the title very soon," he had told news agency IANS.

Naye Saal ka pehla din hai Khan Saab!!! Kuch dikha bhi dena chahiye....? @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/zKE5lo2fSL — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2017

In an interview, he also said the "dwarf is not the character" but just defines the size of his character. He says just like his other films, this film will tell the story of a man and a woman. Anand also doesn't want fans to think it'll be the story of a dwarf, but more a story of a short man.

Shah Rukh Khan has also shot for a special song for the film starring his leading ladies from the past – Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt and many others.