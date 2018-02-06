Post Kaabil's success, Hrithik Roshan has now commenced the shooting of his next film which is Anand Kumar biopic, Super 30, in Varanasi.

And the first look from the film will leave you stunned. Heavy beard, deep grey eyes – he definitely looks like a serious mathematician.

Oh boy, he looks handsome in this look. We are sure a lot of girls will be crushing over!

According to Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik will be shooting in Bhopal and Patna in the coming months. The last schedule will be in Bihar's capital, in May. But guess what? Patna and other cities will be shot on the set that will be recreated in Mumbai.

A source informed the leading daily that director Vikas Bahl has already started working with the set designers to build three cities so that it can look real.

Hrithik had posted on social media when he started shooting of the film in Mumbai on January 22. He wrote, "On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort."

The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar's life and is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena, and Shibasish Sarkar.

The source further told Mirror that Siddharth Anand's film featuring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff will now go on the floors after August because Hrithik will spend all his time focusing on Anand Kumar biopic. Hrithik will also take his annual summer holiday break with kids, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, in June and July, before he starts shooting with Tiger Shroff. YRF had announced that Hrithik-Tiger-Vaani Kapoor's film will release on October 2, 2019.