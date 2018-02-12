Cancer and chemotherapy affect a woman's ability to conceive. According to American Cancer Society, chemotherapy along with other cancer drugs affect fertility in young women. For the very first time, human eggs grown in labs by scientists from the US and the UK might help women having fertility issues, primarily young cancer patients whose fertility has been compromised.

The study published last week in the journal Molecular Human Reproduction shows how eggs were developed in ovarian tissue from an early stage to a mature stage.

David Albertini, a co-author of the study and director of the Division of Laboratories at the Center for Human Reproduction in New York, said that the eggs grown in labs had many abnormalities. The abnormalities and limitations in the lab-grown human eggs, according to Albertini, can help them refine the technology which in future will make the abnormalities disappear and improve the quality of the eggs.

Albertini claims that it is a "technological breakthrough" and might help one to understand how the ovary works and how infertility issues can be treated.

"This is a research triumph that opens new doors for us to understand how a human egg develops," he added. He believes that after 10 years, the procedure can be applied clinically.

Girls who have had chemo before their puberty are usually at high risk for early menopause. Menopause before 40 is considered to be a premature ovarian failure.

According to American Cancer Society, chemo drugs affect a developing fetus and often lead to birth defects. If an egg damaged by cancer drugs is fertilized, there is a huge probability of the miscarriage of the embryo or development of a baby with genetic problems. Radiation therapy, primarily pelvic radiation can affect fertility in women as well.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that around 12 percent of women aged 15-44 have difficulty getting pregnant. National Health Service states that about one in seven couples in the UK faces problems conceiving.

WHO has termed infertility as a "global public health issue" based on the calculation that almost 10 percent of women that is one in every four couples around the world are affected by this problem.

The study was conducted by using tissue samples from the ovaries of 10 women undergoing C-section. The women belonged to the same age range and were at the final term of their pregnancy. The 48 early stage eggs were separated from the follicles of the ovarian tissue. The eggs were then taken to the lab and nine out of them successfully underwent the finals stages of development, according to the study.