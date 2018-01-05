As Day 1 of the first Test match between India and South Africa began, Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for husband Virat Kohli from the stands. And doesn't she look beautiful?

Check out the pictures:

#virushka A post shared by virat kohli club (@virat_kohli_c_l_u_b_) on Jan 5, 2018 at 6:35am PST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli entered wedlock on December 11.

The marriage was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair. The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had designed the wedding ensemble for both the bride and the groom.

The couple in a joint statement said, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

They hosted two receptions, one in Delhi on December 21 which was followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

The newlywed couple is in South Africa where Virat is playing the Test series. Anushka is expected to return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on February 9.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for two months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.