First fight erupts between Bikers for Trump and Disrupt J20 groups at inauguration

  • January 20, 2017 21:32 IST
    By Storyful
A fight between a member of Bikers for Trump and a member of the group Disrupt J20 broke out near a checkpoint prior to the US presidential inauguration ceremony on 20 January.Bikers for Trump had a permit to hold a demonstration at John Marshall Park, according to the uploader. Thousands of protesters, along with thousands of supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, were expected in Washington for the inauguration.
