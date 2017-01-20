- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
First fight erupts between Bikers for Trump and Disrupt J20 groups at inauguration
A fight between a member of Bikers for Trump and a member of the group Disrupt J20 broke out near a checkpoint prior to the US presidential inauguration ceremony on 20 January.Bikers for Trump had a permit to hold a demonstration at John Marshall Park, according to the uploader. Thousands of protesters, along with thousands of supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, were expected in Washington for the inauguration.
