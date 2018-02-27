It looks like the newly single first daughter Tiffany Trump is ready to mingle. US president Donald Trump's 24-year-old daughter Tiffany was spotted spending some quality time with the hockey players on Saturday night.

Tiffany attended the Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres game in Washington D.C. on Saturday and after the game, she spent some quality time with some of the hockey players.

She attended the game wearing casual black jeans, skin-tight tank top and a black leather jacket worn over top. She kept her hair open and her black shoes complemented her look.

The Georgetown law student even posed for a photo with Buffalo Sabres' stars Robin Lehner and Evander Kane and shared the story on Instagram. Tiffany's outing at the hockey game came just after it was speculated that she and Ross Mechanic have ended their relationship.

Followers of the first family speculated that she ended her relationship with Ross last fall and the latter has moved on from her. The speculations started doing the rounds after Ross took to Instagram to share a photo of himself kissing a new girl.

In September 2017, speculations of their rocky relationship started doing the rounds after Ross made his Instagram profile private from the public. Just before September, Ross and Tiffany went on a trip to Europe.

Tiffany remained mum about her relationship status last year, but it is said that she ended things with Ross sometime in September. At that same time, she joined the law school.

Meanwhile, before the hockey game, Tiffany was spotted attending a Fashion Week event in New York.