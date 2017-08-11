The Sanand plant of Tata dispatched the first batch of the petrol engine of the Nexon as the launch of compact SUV comes closer. The Nexon, which is expected to be launched in the country by mid-September, is made at the Ranjangaon plant. The diesel engine of the Nexon is built at the same plant where the compact SUV is made.

Nexon will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options --1.2L Turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and the 1.5L Diesel engine from the Revotorq series. Both the engines will initially come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm and the 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. An AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) variant is expected to join the Nexon line-up later by 2018.

The launch of the Nexon is expected in September this year. The company is likely to start the dispatch of the model soon. The bookings for the Nexon are already underway for a down-payment ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000. The Nexon, which will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport is expected to be pegged at around Rs 6.5 lakh to RS 10 lakh.

The highlights of Nexon are the features like Multi Drive Modes, Floating Dashtop HD Touchscreen, HARMAN Infotainment System with Android Auto and Car play and safety features such as front dual airbags, dual path suspension, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX at the rear outboard seats and a rear-view camera.

Image: TeamBHP