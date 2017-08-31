One of the first firefighters to treat Diana, Princess of Wales after the fatal car crash in Paris, says he was convinced she would survive. Xavier Gourmelon described how when she regained consciousness, she said Oh my God, whats happened?
Firefighter reveals Princess Dianas last words
One of the first firefighters to treat Diana, Princess of Wales after the fatal car crash in Paris, says he was convinced she would survive. Xavier Gourmelon described how when she regained consciousness, she said Oh my God, whats happened?
- August 31, 2017 20:29 IST
-