A fire broke out at the Innovative Film City in Bidadi, which is about 40 kilometers from Bengaluru, on Thursday, February 22.

The police said that the blaze burnt down the sets of reality show "Bigg Boss Kannada" and also melted a wax museum. The fire has now been doused and no casualties have been reported.

"The fire is suspected to have broken out at about 3 a.m., and has completely burned down the 'Bigg Boss Kannada' set and a wax museum," Sub-Inspector AV Kumar told IANS.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the cause of the fire is now being ascertained.

The blaze is also said to have destroyed goods worth a few lakhs.