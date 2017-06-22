A fire in Utah that started on June 17 has grown to 2,700 acres, destroyed one home and caused the evacuation of around 750 people. According to Utah Governor Gary Herbert, the fire was started by the use of a weed torch in dry conditions.
Fire in Utah forces 750 evacuations as it grows to 2,700 acres
- June 22, 2017 15:32 IST
