Comedian Kapil Sharma is set to entertain everyone with his second Bollywood movie, Firangi. Released on December 1, the movie has garnered appreciation from all quarters.

The movie has surely tickled viewers' funny bones but couldn't execute a few elements. As the theme goes by, when there are disputes in life, love overcomes all challenges and truth prevails — and Kapil Sharma emotes well.

Firangi is set during the British era and the audience will be witnessing the quirkiest fight against the Brits that has ever been showcased on the big screen! Of course, Kapil floors the audience with his 'kick-ass' response to every situation.

Firangi is a lighthearted dramedy starring Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Aanjjan Srivastav, Jameel Khan and Vishal O Sharma.

This is the story of Manga (Kapil Sharma), a happy-go-lucky young man from the village Bahrampur, whose only aim is to join the police force.

Manga is an innocent man who gets misunderstood as going against fellow villagers and supporting British and has to fight for the truth.

Directed by Rajiv Dhingra, Kapil Sharma's film has impressed the audience. However, a few of them have disliked Kapil's romantic side and complained about Ishita's facial expressions. They have shared their reviews on social media.

Take a look at what viewers have to say about Firangi:

Rohit kumar yadav‏ @Rohitku90858648

Hii everyone, good morning, I watched firangi I think super duper movie, please go and watch, only firangi, firangi

Shrishti Negi‏ @shrishti_03

Trust me #KapilSharma should stick to comedy. His romance with co-star #IshitaDutta feels very forced #Firangi

Ritika Handoo‏ @ritikahandoo

#Firangi is full of desi flavour

Amod Mehra@MehraAmod

Will #Firangi benefit Kapil Sharma...

YES...

now onwards he will be totally focussed.. & will concentrate only on reviving his TV career..

p.s.

I doubt the film will be able to complete full one week's run..