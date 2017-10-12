After spreading laughter in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, the ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is coming back to tickle your funny bones with his upcoming home production venture Firangi. And the movie is being touted as an out and out comedy, the makers of the film have raised the expectations among the fans by unveiling the motion poster of the film online.

Kapil Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, shared the motion poster of Firangi on Twitter. The comedian is seen leading an army troop wearing a khaki uniform and kicking the butts of a British official.

"KICK-starting this journey with #FirangiKaMotionPoster," Kapil wrote on Twitter.

This will surely bring some respite to Kapil who has been dealing with ups and downs both in professional and personal life. From the mid-air brawl with his colleague Sunil Grover to bringing down the curtains of his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, it must have been one of the most troubling times in life for the comedian. His fiance Ginni Chatrath has been a constant support in this phase.

In Firangi, Kapil will be singing an unplugged version of Saheba Russ Gayi Hai, originally sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Kapil is reportedly eyeing a comeback on his comedy show — which was taken down by Sony Channel a few days ago owing to his bad health that forced him to miss shoot schedules — after he fully recovers and his film gets released.

Set in the backdrop of 1920, Firangi is a period film shot extensively near the banks of the river Sutlej in Punjab. The film, which also stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill, is slated to release on November 24, 2017.