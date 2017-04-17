The crime branch of the Delhi Police on Monday, April 17, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran for allegedly offering a bribe to the Election Commission for the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the AIADMK.
Dinakaran, who is Sasikala's nephew, has been booked under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 120b (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Sasikala's camp had contested the by-elections using the 'Hat' symbol after the poll panel froze the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the AIADMK following the split in the party.
TTV Dinakaran named accused in FIR filed by Delhi Police crime branch for allegedly offering bribe for AIADMK's 'Two leaves' symbol':Sources pic.twitter.com/ze74aUkEkq
— ANI (@ANI_news) April 17, 2017