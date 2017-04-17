The crime branch of the Delhi Police on Monday, April 17, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran for allegedly offering a bribe to the Election Commission for the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the AIADMK.

Dinakaran, who is Sasikala's nephew, has been booked under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 120b (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sasikala's camp had contested the by-elections using the 'Hat' symbol after the poll panel froze the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the AIADMK following the split in the party.