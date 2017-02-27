Fiorentina have been undergoing a tough time in Italy as their season seems to be already over. They have crashed out of the Europa League, Coppa Italia while their eighth position in the Serie A has disappointed their fans, who want manager Paulo Sousa out. However, Fiorentina cannot afford to think what has happened in the recent past and just need to concentrate on their upcoming Serie A match against Torino on Monday, February 27.

With Fiorentina playing at home, the players will be keen to produce a positive result and try to salvage three points and inch closer to the seventh place-holder AC Milan. They do have the players, but the results are not going in favour of Fiorentina, who have lost their last two matches in all competitions.

When on song, this team is a treat to watch with its players' smart movement. The home fans will hope for a good brand of football against Torino. Manager Sousa, along with the players and fans are disappointed with the result, but he wants his stars to turn those poor results into motivation and perform well against Torino.

"We are all disappointed, the players and fans. We want to honour the jersey and obviously when we don't get results, that makes us sad. Fear must be transformed into motivation and anger, that is what I always work on," Football Italia quoted Sousa as saying.

Torino, after a good start to their Serie A season, have not been able to play similar kind of football at present, and have slid down to ninth place in the table. They will hope to come with a better show against Fiorentina after getting thrashed by Roma. After the game, manager Sinisa Mihajlovic felt he saw some positive things in their game against Roma, and wants his players to focus on Fiorentina.

"Despite the defeat, I saw a good Toro that tried to play more openly: but unfortunately we lost. Now we have to see the good things about this match and think quickly to the next match against Fiorentina," Torino's official website quoted Mihajlovic as saying.

Where to watch live

Fiorentina vs Torino is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, 2:45 pm EST, 7:45 pm GMT).

INDIA: TV: Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv

ITALY: TV: Sky Calcio 1, Sky Sport 1 Italia. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia

UK: TV: BT Sport 1. Live streaming: BT Sport Live

USA: TV: Bein Sports, RAI International. Live streaming: Bein Sports Connect