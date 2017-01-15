Juventus have been the most impressive team in the Serie A, as they top the table with 45 points. The Italian giants will be keen to continue their dazzling form when they face Fiorentina in the Serie A encounter at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on Sunday.

This match is important for both the teams with their reasons being different. While Juventus will be looking to strengthen their position at the top, Fiorentina will be trying to play some good football, defeat Juventus and fight for the Europa League place.

Fiorentina have not been able to deliver in the season so far, losing five matches in the season already. This is not what one had expected from Fiorentina, who are currently placed ninth in the Serie A.

Fiorentina will have to be solid in all departments of the game. Gonzalo Rodriguez will have to make sure that he takes control of things at the back while midfielders like Milan Badelj and forward Nikola Kalinic will have to be on top of their game if they are to emerge victorious.

Fiorentina manager Paulo Sousa believes that his players need to come all guns blazing with a determined spirit to defeat Juventus. He also spoke about the need to have the ball on their players' feet.

"To beat Juventus you need determination, but that's true in life as well. This team can continue to improve. We can lose or draw, but I'd be satisfied if we maintained the same performance we had last season, naturally hoping for a better result. We mustn't just sit back and defend to go on the counter. That would be a mistake. Earlier this season we struggled under their early pressing, then controlled the second half," Football Italia quoted Sousa as saying.

"The fact Juve defend with quality and physicality causes us problems when we build the play, but they can also suffer if we control possession."

This encounter against Fiorentina is one of those important games, which could give Juventus huge confidence ahead of some crucial matches. Following this match against Fiorentina, they play Lazio in their next Serie A match, which will be followed by Coppa Italia quarterfinal clash against AC Milan.

One of the best things about Juventus have been their solid defending at the back, letting in 14 goals only this season. They have also been great, going forward too, scoring 39 goals. With players like Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, they are also going to be huge at the offensive end. The duo will once again hope to link well and please their travelling fans.

"We've made a great start to the campaign but that's not enough. We want to end the term in style by winning the league and we'll see what happens in the Champions League and Coppa Italia. Our goal is to win every trophy possible and to continue improving the way we play. We're still looking for the balance to click between scoring goals and defending well at the other end," Juventus manager Allegri said.

With Juventus aiming for their fifth straight win in the Serie A, the table toppers should come up with some high quality football to take three points and keep their momentum going. Fiorentina, on the other hand, will be aiming to spoil Juventus' party, and make no mistake, if the visitors let their guard down, the home side will latch on to any given opportunity.

Where to watch live

Fiorentina vs Juventus is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, 2:45 pm EST, 7:45 pm GMT).

INDIA: TV: Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv

ITALY: TV: Sky Calcio 1, Sky Sport 1 Italia. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia

UK: TV: BT Sport 3. Live streaming: BT Sport Live

USA: TV: RAI International.