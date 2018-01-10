A 22-year-old woman from Finland, who was staying at a hotel in Chennai's Triplicane, was found dead on Wednesday.

Helea Emilia was staying with her boyfriend Aleksi Joel Santeri at Hotel Himalaya. She was initially found in an unconscious state in the hotel room but was later declared dead.

According to The News Minute, Santeri raised a hue and cry at about 7.20 am, following which the hotel staff notified police. Santeri has been detained by police, who are currently investigating the case.

Though the exact reason is not known, preliminary investigations state that an overdose of drugs and alcohol may have led to the victim's death.

"There were no external injuries on her body and we have to wait for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. We have detained her companion and he is being questioned," an investigating officer told TNM.

The Finnish couple had reached Chennai on Tuesday morning. The news outlet also reported that they had returned to their hotel room on Tuesday evening and had not stepped out since then.

The duo had planned to return to New Delhi late on Wednesday.