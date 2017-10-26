At least four people have been killed in a train collision in Finland on Thursday. Reports state that a train collided with a truck which was carrying soldiers.

According to reports, eight people have been severely injured in the incident which occurred 50 miles south of capital Helsinki.

Police said that an off-road troop-carrier was struck by the train at a level crossing near the southern town of Raseborg.

Three of the people killed in the incident were confirmed to be soldiers, according to The Sun.

Finland's defence minister said the day "had started with grim news" and added: "I feel grief."

"A passenger train from Karis to Hanko collided with a vehicle at the level crossing. There were several people injured," The spokesperson for Finnish rail, Reima Roisko, said.

Reports state that a total of 11 people were invoved in the crash.

Finnish news agency FNB said the injured were taken to hospitals in both Helsinki and Raseborg.

More details awaited.