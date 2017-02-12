The much-awaited teaser of Tovino Thomas' upcoming Malayalam movie Godha has finally hit the cyber space on Sunday, February 12.

The 59-second video features Tovino Thomas, Renji Panicker and Wamiqa Gabbi, who play wrestlers in the movie. Recently, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's movie Dangal, based on the real-life story of Indian wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, registered a massive success, becoming the top-grossing movie in Bollywood.

Godha, helmed by Kunjiramayanam-fame Basil Joseph has been making headlines ever since the filmmaker revealed Tovino's macho style from the movie. The youngster's photo had then gone viral on social media, raising the expectations of the audience. Later, megastar Mammootty had unveiled the first-look posters, featuring Tovino, Renji Panicker and Wamiqa, via his official Facebook page which had again stormed the Internet.

Meanwhile, the teaser and trailer of Tovino's upcoming movie Oru Mexican Aparatha have been trending at top positions on YouTube India after opening to a fabulous response from the audience. Now, will the fans of the actor will make Godha teaser as the top-trending video? Only time will tell. It has to be noted that the OMA trailer was viewed over six lakh times within 24 hours of its release.

Godha is being co-produed by Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop and CV Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainments, is expected to hit the screens in March.

Watch the teaser of Godha here: