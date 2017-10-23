When Malayalam actor Aju Varghese and his wife Augustina welcomed a second pair of twin kids, netizens celebrated the news with hilarious memes on social media. Since then, fans of the comedian have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the four bundles of joy — Evan, Juvana, Luke and Jake.

However, Aju and his friends have always tried to keep the babies away from the limelight and in most of the photos shared online by the actor, their faces were either blurred or covered.

Now, finally, a family photo with six of them in a single frame has surfaced online. The picture taken in front of a church is being shared by the netizens on social media. It has to be remembered that in October 2015, Aju had shared a similar photo of him with wife Augustina and elder kids Evan and Juvana at the same spot during the kids' first birthday.

Evan and Juvana, born on October 28 in 2014, have already made their appearance in the blockbuster family entertainer Jacobinte Swargarajyam. They were seen as the twin kids of Aju, who appeared in a cameo role in the Nivin Pauly-starrer that became one of the highest grossing movies in 2016.

Meanwhile, Aju's twin boys Jake and Luke were born on September 30, 2016. Soon, celebrities took to their social media pages to wish the first Mollywood celebrity to have two pairs of twins. It even paved way for many creative memes on the actor and he had then shared a few of them on his Facebook page thanking the creative brains behind those memes.

Check out the photos of Aju with his family:

Augustina with Evan and Juvana in 2014 and Jake and Luke in 2016

Nivin with Evan and Juvana in Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Kunchacko Boban and wife Priya with Aju and family

Aju with Juvana

Aju with Evan

Aju and family with Kunchacko Boban's mother

Here are the baptism photos of Jake and Luke: