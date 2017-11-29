After a long wait, Google has fixed the construction of its burger emoji illustration and placed the cheese in its correct place -- on the top of the patty. Previously we reported the problem when Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to the burger emoji discussion via Twitter saying the tech giants would "drop everything and address" the issue.

Last month, a debate started by Baekdal, the founder of Baekdal Media, on twitter about the placement of cheese in the "burger emoji" and how it is different on Google and Apple. The discussion was solely based on the placement of cheese in Google's burger emoji.The discussion gathered a lot of attention on Twitter and many other social media platforms.

This may seem like a very small issue to worry about but people were reacting so much over on the emoji that Pichai was forced to issue a statement. The changes, including in some other emojis, came in the Android 8.1 developer preview.

In our previous report, we stated that the original tweet about the problem crossed over 51,000 likes and 25,000 retweets, which indicates that a lot of people actually do care about minor details like this, even if they seem silly.

In addition to correcting the cheese placement, the new beta also contains updated emojis for "Beer" and "Beers" filling up beer steins to the top so that the frothy head makes more sense. Moreover, the "Cheese" emoji also get a three-dimensional look to make it more realistic.

As per Emojipedia, this is a beta update, the changes are not final, and these could change prior to public release.

Android 8.1 is under developer preview now, the full release is expected in late 2017. These emoji changes appeared in developer preview 2 which was released this week. Android users running the Android 8.1 developer preview can access the new burger emoji immediately.

So finally the great Android Burger Emoji Crisis of the year is over, now its time for Apple to get into the game, which puts lettuce on the bottom of their burger.

