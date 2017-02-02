After working together in the short film Kullante Bharya in the anthology, 5 Sundarikal, young star Dulquer Salmaan has teamed up with director Amal Neerad yet again. The makers remained tight-lipped about the title of the film until today.

The upcoming movie, which has been making headlines ever since it went on floors on March 22, 2016, is titled CIA - Comrade In America. Dulquer has put up the movie's first look poster on his Facebook page.

And finally at long last here is the first look poster and title for my first full length Amal Neerad film ! Thank you Amal Etta for the opportunity and for letting me be a part of something so ambitious and grand ! Hope you all love everything about the film ☺☺❤❤ !! #CIATheFilm https://www.facebook.com/ComradeInAmerica

The poster in blue and red hues showcases a stylish Dulquer. The movie is mainly shot in Kottayam, Kerala, and second schedule is in the US. Recently, photos from the US sets of the film had surfaced online, where Dulquer was seen with a slew of foreign actors. CIA, which is also the production venture of Amal Neerad, stars Karthika Muraleedharan in the female lead, replacing Action Hero Biju-fame Anu Emmanuel, who backed out of the project due to unknown reasons.

Dulquer-- who had a fruitful 2016-- has a bevy of projects this year too. The actor, who is basking in the success of Sathyan Anthikad's Jomonte Suviseshangal, will play the lead role in Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, Lal Jose's Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, Salaam Bukhari's untitled flick. He will also do a cameo in Soubin Shahir's debut directorial Parava.

