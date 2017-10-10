Bavarian brand BMW Motorrad may finally have an announcement related to the launch of its models G 310 R and G 310 GS in India.

Emerging reports suggest the first sub-500cc motorcycle — the G 310 R — and the adventure version of G 310 R — the G 310 GS — will be launched in the country in 2018.

Anticipation for the bikes has been growing among biking enthusiasts in the country ever since the two wheelers made appearance at Auto Expo 2016.

Thereafter, the bikes have been linked to several launch dates but the company never confirmed their arrival until recently. The latest interesting bit is that the G 310 R and G 310 GS will finally arrive in the second half of 2018, reports OverDrive.

BMW Motorrad India currently has four dealerships in the country — Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad — and plans to expand it to 10 by 2018.

Delhi, Chennai and Kochi dealerships are likely to be ready by the end of this year while Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Kolkata will be added to the list in 2018.

BMW G 310 R

BMW G 310 R is jointly developed by the Indo-German alliance of BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company.

In a first, the manufacturing of BMW is moving outside Europe as BMW G 310 R will be made at the TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant.

The G 310 R measures 1,988mm in length, 896mm in width, 1,227mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,374mm.

To be pitted against KTM Duke 390 and Mahindra Mojo in India, the G 310 R is expected to cost Rs 2 lakh in India.

BMW G 310 R is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox.

It employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear. It features front upside down forks and monoshock suspension at the rear.

BMW G 310 GS

The G 310 GS, on the other hand, is the the adventure iteration of the G 310 R. Unveiled at the EICMA show in Milan in 2016, it takes design cues from BMW R 1200 GS. It gets the same engine that does duty in the G 310 R.

The new motorcycle features a newly-designed fairing, the "GS" moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road-friendly tyres and a new engine cowl.