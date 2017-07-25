Images of the iPhone 8's concept design have surfaced online revealing what the much-awaited Apple anniversary mobile will finally look like.

Popular iPhone case-maker Nolan, in association with Forbes, have reportedly sourced the finalised Apple iPhone 8's schematics from the company's supply chain in China and based on the information, they have created the graphics image of the device.

As rumoured, Apple iPhone 8 is indeed coming with vertically aligned dual-camera on the back left corner, while rest of the simplistic plain design on rear will remain same as seen in current models. The primary camera is expected to house same 12MP sensor, but the aperture is expected to be bigger to absorb more light to deliver good quality images under low light condition.

Key changes are coming in the front panel, where-in it will come with OLED screen, a first for iPhone series. It is estimated to sport a 5.8-inch display with 4mm space between the frame on all sides, as this will prevent accidental triggering of apps on the edges, which is nagging issue in dual-curved edge screen we see in Samsung flagships.

Another notable change is that iPhone 8 will not have physical home, instead the company is expected to incorporate it on the power on/off button on the right side similar to Sony's marquee Xperia series phones. For want of seamless screen unlocking experience for consumers, Apple has elongated the power button to properly detect finger impression.

On top, the company seems to have dedicated a small space for displaying battery life, Bluetooth connection status, signal strength and in the very area, the company has created cut-out space to also accommodate camera module.

At the base, the iPhone 8 features lightning port in the middle having stereo speakers on the both the sides, thus ruling out the rumour that 3.5mm audio jack might return in the anniversary phone.

Apple iPhone 8: What we know so far

As per the recent reports, Apple iPhone 8 will have new design language as explained above and is also expected to boast facial and gesture recognisable laser sensor with front-camera to help authenticate the owner's face and also scan the eyes' iris pattern to unlock iPhone screens.

Further, the front-camera will have 3D capability, wherein the iPhone X users will be able to play AR (Augmented Reality) games on their devices with the protagonists featuring a 3D image of their own face.

My New @Forbes iPhone 8 Exclusive: this is Apple's All New Design in detail... https://t.co/QED6HwequD — Gordon Kelly (@GordonKelly) July 24, 2017

Other stipulated specifications include True Tone display feature (as seen in the iPad Pro), new generation Apple A11 Fusion CPU, higher RAM and battery capacity with wireless charging technology, another for iPhone series.

Besides the special anniversary edition iPhone 8, Apple is also expected to launch generic iPhone 7s and 7s Plus. They are said to have identical design language as seen on the predecessors — iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, respectively.

However, they will come with incremental upgrades in terms internal hardware, which includes new A11 series Fusion CPU backed by 3GB RAM and bigger battery.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed about the company having finalised the device design and components, the mass production would commence shortly and if all things go as planned, all iPhones will be unveiled in September.

Are you excited about Apple's 10th anniversary edition iPhone 8 (aka iPhone X)? If given a choice, will you wait for the new iPhone or go for the current model? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Apple products.