Final Fantasy XV, the action role-playing video game from the developer and publisher Square Enix, has received a new patch 1.03, which has already gone live. The new patch is available for both PS4 and Xbox One.

The new patch brings a new game mode, Game Plus, some bug fixes and additional freebies to Final Fantasy XV. The patch weighs 3.2GB on the PS4 and 3.74GB on Xbox One.

Final Fantasy XV Patch 1.03 patch notes:

Various Bug fixes

New mode: New Game+ (carry over certain data from a previous play through)

Additional bonus content

The new Game Plus mode lets the game overwrite all the original saves and only costumes and settings, weapons, levels and Ascension skills would be carried over.

As reported earlier, the new DLC pack, the Holiday pack DLC, will be available from December 22. Final Fantasy XV players get two such DLC packs -- Holiday Pack, which is free to all the players who own the game, and Holiday Pack +, which will accessible to only the Season Pass holders.

This open world game's developer has announced that it would be holding a 30th anniversary event for the franchise. It will be held in January.