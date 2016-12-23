Final Fantasy XV, the popular role-playing from Square Enix reportedly allows players to add Aranea Highwind to their party.

But this involves exploiting a glitch, iDigitalTimes reported. The report shared steps on how players can add a female party member to their team.

Players have to camp at Cotisse Haven near Hammerhead.

Next, they have to wait until midnight, and then save. (Pick up a nighttime bounty to fast forward to night or fast travel back and forth to Galdin Quay until the time is spent.)

Next, they will have to head north towards the red fence wall until a Giant is spawned. If a Giant doesn't spawn, then use the beast whistle, which will queue a spawn at the next spawn location. If you get a bunch of Imperials, wait till the ship flies away, then fast travel to your car and back to camp.

Get aggro to take on the Giant. Aranea will be on her way. Now, leave the combat radius, bring up the map and then return to rest point. Do not wait for signs of Aranea, it would be too late.

Players need to open the camp menu before Aranea's descent animation gets the chance to play. Aranea will join your party. But if players take too long, the UI locks and players will not be able to reach the menu. So if this happens then they will need to reload and try again.

Next, players must open the menu and look around. Confirm that her dropship is there and watch her jump down. Players have to camp after she lands, but before she leaves the party.

In the morning everything will seem normal. Reload the auto-save from the camping and Aranea will be in your party.

Holiday Pack DLC

Final Fantasy XV's new Holiday Pack DLC is now available. As noted earlier, there are two versions, one for all players and another for Season Pass holders.

The free version of Holiday Pack will include:

Warrior's Fanfare – A scroll of sheet music containing a song of jubilation that provides additional AP for earning an A+ in Offense outside of training.

Nixperience Band – A device that stops experience points from being tallied, preventing the party from levelling up for an added challenge.

Carnival Passport – An adorably adorned ticket that whisks the bearer away to a fun-filled carnival for a limited time.

Choco-Mog Tee (available late January) – An exclusive T-shirt featuring everyone's favorite fluffy and feathery friends. Colorful, comfy and appropriate for any carnival-goer.

As for the Season Pass holders, Holiday Pack plus has items that are not in the free version: