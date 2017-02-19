Final Fantasy XIV, the massive multiplayer online role-playing game would be getting its last class -- Samurai class. Naoki Yoshida, the game director, revealed the same during the opening keynote at Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday.

Read: New Final Fantasy game is set to get a major Ariana Grande boost

Yoshida gave out information about the upcoming Stormblood expansion. He said said this would include a new opening theme, which will be titled, "Revolution," a new job class called Samurai, a new city called Kugane, a new area called Othard and even a new housing district called Shirognae.

He also revealed a trailer of close to five minutes, that included a fight between Warrior of Light and the Lady in Red. The duel takes place on a statue at a cliff and we are introduced to some stunning fighting visuals.

The trailer moves to the continent of Othard, and a new city, Kugane. In Kugane, we see a Samurai being chased by the Garlean Empire. Later, the shot shifts to a flying hawk that sits on the hand of Yugiri. She will be a returning character in the new expansion. Yugiri is accompanied by Gosetsu, a Samurai. He will be introduced in March as part of The Far Edige of Fate – Part II, iDigitalTimes reported.

The trailer also shows all the three Great Continents – Aldenard to west, Ilsabard to the north and Othard to the east.

Samurai Job class

Samurai will be a melee DPS, where the character's main weapon is the Katana. Players will begin at Level 50 and it will not have any associated class.

The Samurai will use "lai" technique of sword, fighting to defeat the enemy. The Samurai has to master three forces – Sen, Setsu, Getsu and Ka for Abilities.

Katana of the Samurai stores the energy and it can be used during the special attacks.

Kugane

Kugane is a port town that is located on the island chain of Hingashi, in the Far Eastern areas of Eorzea. The port town is open only to foreign trade vessels. There is a strict prohibition of violent acts within the town walls.

The game is yet to unveil the mystery behind the town's isolationist policy.

New beast tribe

The expansion will also feature a new beast tribe called Kojin, that is found near the Ruby Sea, in the game. The Kojins are skilled traders who deal with other races. They have underwater settlements and believe that unique gods reside in all things. They also collect treasure that house powerful deities.

Release date

Stormblood expansion is expected to be released on June 20, 2017 for PC, Mac and PS4.