Singer Ariana Grande has announced that she will be a part of the new Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius game. The Side-to-Side singer made the announcement on Instagram on Monday. Sharing a picture of her sitting with the developers of the game, Grande shared that she is excited to be a part of the game.

Final Fantasy XV: Guide to earn 500 Ability Points with patch 1.03

Grande's character will be called DW (Dangerous Woman) and it will be seen sporting Grande's signature bunny ears. Talking about her character, Grande said in the Instagram caption, "Pretty lil thing holds her own in a room of men in suits. I'm SO so excited to finally share that I'll be featured in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS *crying* It's the cutest thing I've ever seen in my entire life and I'm so excited and in love with it I cannot contain myself."

Brave Exvius was released on iOS and Android on October 2015 in Japan, and worldwide in June 2016.

The month of December brought both good and bad moments for the singer. On one hand she was excited about her film, Sing, on the other she was in the news for voicing out against being objectified.

The singer has also been in the news recently for calling out a fan of her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, who made her sick and feel objectified. The singer and her boyfriend were out for dinner when an excited fan approached the couple and made a statement that left the star hurt. The fan told Grande's Grande boyfriend that he finds her "sexy as hell" and went on to say, "I see you; I see you hitting that!!!'"

Speaking out against the incident, she told her fans, "I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women's sense of fear an inadequacy. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I'm an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect."

While the year may have not ended on a good note, it surely has begun on an exciting one for Grande. You can watch the video of her all-new avatar here: