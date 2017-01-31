The latest and final trailer for Disney's forthcoming film Beauty and the Beast was released during the telecast of ABC's The Bachelor on Monday (January 30).

With the unveiling of its final trailer, Disney gives fans a fresh look of the 1991 animated classic Beauty and the Beast. In the trailer, Ewan McGregor's Lumière tells Dan Stevens' Beast: "You must finally learn to love." And, it will eventually happen when the big buffalo-faced Beast meets Belle. Hopefully, the fans will be happy to see the faithful recreation of the 1991 classic which also includes the Beast and Belle's famous ballroom waltz.

The film revolves around the classic love story where the Beast lives on the edge of of town. Eventually, one day he captures Belle's father. And when Belle comes looking for her father, she finally meets the Beast. In exchange for her father's freedom, Belle agrees to stay with him. Soon after, the two begin to fall for each other and the story takes a turning point and unveils some twists.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast features Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, also as well as Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as LeFou. Several significant members of the movie are also here, including Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts — in both human and non-human forms.

Adapted from the 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bill Condon. The film is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman and features six classic songs taken from the previous animated film and the stage musical, in addition to original compositions by Alan Menken and Tim Rice. The film will also include new compositions of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman in which Something There is sung by Emma Watson.

Beauty and the Beast opens in theatres on March 17.