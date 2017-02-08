Filmmakers behind The White Helmets documentary lament Donald Trump immigration ban

The filmmakers behind a documentary about the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, have criticised the US immigration ban implemented by President Donald Trump. The film, which documents the efforts of Syrian volunteers who act as rescue workers in the war-torn country, has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2017 Oscars. However, a number of people involved in the film, including White Helmets founder Raed Saleh, may not be able to attend the ceremony due to the visa ban on people coming in from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.