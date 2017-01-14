Goblin actor Gong Yoo's agency has rubbished reports that the actor is suffering from serious health issue. Rumours of Gong Yoo being unwell started doing the rounds after Chinese media outlets reported that the actor did not seem to be doing too well.

Soop Entertainment, Gong Yoo's agency, released a statement, saying that the actor was busy wrapping up Goblin, and that he hasn't suffered any health scare. "The report about Gong Yoo's health is false," noted the statement. "It's true that he's been tired lately wrapping up filming [for Goblin], but he does not have any severe health issues at all. Chinese fans showed concerns and wrote on SNS that Gong Yoo does not look too well. A Chinese media outlet then reported about Gong Yoo's health issues, but currently, he's doing his best to film Goblin."

Gong Yoo plays the role of Kim Shin in Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. Although his character died in episode 13 of the show, this statement from his agency proves that viewers have not seen the last of Kim Shin.

Gong Yoo is currently one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea, thanks to his recent projects, A Man and A Woman, Train to Busan and The Age of Shadows. Gong Yoo has been active in the South Korean entertainment industry for the past 15 years, and 2016 was a busy year for him. "I wonder if this isn't the busiest and hottest time of my fifteen-year career as an actor. This kind of moment might never come again. [I'm getting through it because] even though it's difficult and tiring, I'm keeping in mind that this might never happen again," he said in an interview cited by Soompi.

Goblin will air its finale on January 21.