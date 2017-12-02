The fourth edition of the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards ended on a high note with the who's who of Bollywood attending it. From Sridevi and Rekha to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, several Bollywood celebrities were seen attending the awards night, which honoured the style and glamour quotient of the personalities.
Amitabh Bachchan was named the timeless style icon of the year, while Karan Johar was named style and substance icon. The list included Sonam Kapoor bagging two awards and the rumoured couple Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput also won big last evening.
The award show was held on Friday in Mumbai and was hosted by Neha Dhupia. Check out the complete winners' list below:
Emerging Face of Fashion
Bhumi Pednekar
Most Stylish Designer
Manish Malhotra
Style and Substance Icon
Karan Johar
Reliance Digital Presents Digital Style Icon
Sonam Kapoor
Hotstepper Of The Year (Female)
Jacqueline Fernandez
Hotstepper Of The Year (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana
Fashion Reinvention Of The Year
Sonakshi Sinha
Best Dressed (Female)
Alia Bhatt
Best Dressed (Male)
Varun Dhawan
Future of fashion (Female)
Kriti Sanon
Future of fashion (Male)
Sushant Singh Rajput
Most Stylish Star (Female)
Sonam Kapoor
Most Stylish (Male)
Shahid Kapoor
Trailblazer Of The Year
Katrina Kaif
Trendsetter Of The Year
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Female)
Sridevi
Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Male)
Amitabh Bachchan (He has sent a video)
Most Glamorous Star (Female)
Deepika Padukone
Most Glamorous Star (Male)
Hrithik Roshan