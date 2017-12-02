The fourth edition of the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards ended on a high note with the who's who of Bollywood attending it. From Sridevi and Rekha to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, several Bollywood celebrities were seen attending the awards night, which honoured the style and glamour quotient of the personalities.

Amitabh Bachchan was named the timeless style icon of the year, while Karan Johar was named style and substance icon. The list included Sonam Kapoor bagging two awards and the rumoured couple Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput also won big last evening.

The award show was held on Friday in Mumbai and was hosted by Neha Dhupia. Check out the complete winners' list below:

Emerging Face of Fashion

Bhumi Pednekar

Most Stylish Designer

Manish Malhotra

Style and Substance Icon

Karan Johar

Reliance Digital Presents Digital Style Icon

Sonam Kapoor

Hotstepper Of The Year (Female)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Hotstepper Of The Year (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana

Fashion Reinvention Of The Year

Sonakshi Sinha

Best Dressed (Female)

Alia Bhatt

Best Dressed (Male)

Varun Dhawan

Future of fashion (Female)

Kriti Sanon

Future of fashion (Male)

Sushant Singh Rajput

Most Stylish Star (Female)

Sonam Kapoor

Most Stylish (Male)

Shahid Kapoor

Trailblazer Of The Year

Katrina Kaif

Trendsetter Of The Year

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Female)

Sridevi

Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Male)

Amitabh Bachchan (He has sent a video)

Most Glamorous Star (Female)

Deepika Padukone

Most Glamorous Star (Male)

Hrithik Roshan