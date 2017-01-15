The 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 was a star-studded affair as celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor were among the actors who graced the event. Aamir Khan's Dangal bagged major trophies, while Alia was honoured with Best Actress award for Udta Punjab.

Karan Johar's Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Sonam's Neerja too had many awards to their credit. Shahid and Manoj Bajpayee were honoured with critics' award for best actor for Udta Punjab and Aligarh.

Mira Rajput made her debut on award ceremonies with Shahid and the couple looked amazing together. Alia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela and Parineeti Chopra were among the actresses who looked gorgeous in their red carpet appearance.

However, a few of the divas failed to impress with their Filmfare outfits. Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Kalki Koechlin, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Bhumi Pednekar were not at their best at Filmfare Awards 2017.

Sonam chose to wear an Elie Saab white gown. Though the colour looked good on the Neerja actress, the extra drama going on her sleeves with those petals was a letdown. Also, the pattern she wore has become pretty common and Sonam is not one of those actresses who likes to replicate or repeat any patterns.

Sonakshi seemed to have gone for only black since she has lost weight. In Filmfare pre-award bash, the actress donned the same colour and in the main event, she wore black. However, it was not an extra-ordinary outfit, but at least, it was not a blunder like she chooses for most of the events.

High-slit black Shehla Khan outfit was a well-fitted attire for Kriti, but the designer work on the black gown didn't really go well with her look. Kriti is known to wear stylish and pretty outfits and this one was not for her.

Kalki and Shilpa too failed to win hearts with their gown, while Bhumi continued her worst-dressed trend in Filmfare awards as well. Take a look at the slideshow to see worst-dressed celebs of Filmfare Awards 2017: