The first edition of the Punjabi Filmfare Awards was a big success with who's who of the industry attending the award show. Arjan Bajwa, Manish Paul and Pammi Aunty aka Ssumier Pasricha hosted the first ever Punjabi Filmfare Awards, which was held on Friday night in Chandigarh.

Filmfare Awards 2017 (Punjabi) awarded the best of Punjabi film industry in 2016. Diljit Dosanjh, who is making a mark in Bollywood with his performances, was one of the guests of the evening. Diljit even took home two awards for the best singer and the best actor in the leading role for his performance in Ambarsariya.

"I am feeling very excited. It's a big thing that Filmfare has come to Punjab. Our Punjabi film industry is very excited and positive about it," Diljit told Filmfare on Friday night.

Legendary singer and actor Gurdas Maan was honoured with the Living Legend Award, while Yograj Singh was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the complete winners' list below:

Best Editing: Baljit Singh Deo (Ardaas)

Best Sound Design: Pankaj Batra and Joe Rodrigues (Bambukat)

Best Production Design: Rashid Rangrez (Bambukat)

Best Background Score: Jatinder Shah (Love Punjab)

Best Choreography: Baba Yadav - Ju think (Ambarsariya)

Best Cinematography: Satya Nagpaul (Chauthi Koot)

Best Original Story: Gippy Grewal (Ardaas)

Best Screenplay: Jass Grewal (Bambukat)

Best Dialogue: Amberdeep Singh (Love Punjab)

Best Action: K Ganesh Kumar (25 Kille)

Best Music Album: Jatinder Shah (Love Punjab)

Best Lyrics: Happy Raikoti - Akhiyan de taare (Love Punjab)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Diljit Dosanjh - Mitra De Junction (Sardarji 2)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Jyoti Nooran and Sultana Nooran - Yaar di gali (Channo Kamli Yaar Di)

Best Debut Director: Gippy Grewal (Ardaas) Rajiv Dhingra (Love Punjab)

Best Debut (Male): Ravinder (Aatishbaazi Ishq)

Best Debut (Female): Simi Chahal (Bambukat)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Binnu Dhillon (Bambukat)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Nirmal Rishi (Nikka Zaildar)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (Ambarsariya)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Sargun Mehta (Love Punjab)

Best Director: Pankaj Batra (Bambukat)

Best Film: Bambukat

Best Film (Critics): Gurvinder Singh (Chauthi Koot)

Best Actor Male (Critics): Gurpreet Ghuggi (Ardaas) Ammy Virk (Bambukat)

Best Actor Female (Critics): Neeru Bajwa (Channo Kamli Yaar Di)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Yograj Singh

Filmfare Award for Living Legend: Gurdas Maan