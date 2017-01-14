Bollywood's one of the most prestigious awards shows, Jio Filmfare Awards 2017, will roll out in a few minutes in Mumbai with who's who of celebrities walking down the red carpet. Jio Filmfare Awards 2017, which will be held live on Saturday, January 14, will honour the best of Hindi film industry in 2016.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2017 nomination list

The award show will honour the artists in 10 different categories, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actors and Best Debut. This year Sonam Kapoor's Neerja, Salman Khan's Sultan and Aamir Khan's Dangal have been nominated in the Best Film category. Salman, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will compete in the Best Actor category, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Sonam will fight out for the Best Actress category.

The winners will be revealed on January 14, but the award show will air by the end of the month. Shah Rukh and filmmaker Karan Johar will host the Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 at the NSCI Dome in Worli.

Stay tuned here to get the live updates from the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards.