Aamir Khan's Dangal not only rules the box office, but also the award shows. The 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 concluded with Dangal bagging the major trophies and AliaBhatt winning the Best Actress title for Udta Punjab.

The star-studded affair was graced by celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor. Mira Rajput made her debut at this award ceremony with hubby Shahid and looked amazing together.

All the celebrities were at their best at the ceremony, especially the divas of Bollywood. Alia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela and Parineeti Chopra were among the actresses who looked gorgeous in their red carpet appearances.

The Dear Zindagi actress looked elegant and glamorous wearing a dreamy Prabal Gurung gown and completed her look with a ponytail. With her hair-down, Jacqueline was looking gorgeous and sexy in a one-shouldered grey gown by Kuwait-based label, Ali Younes Couture.

Sunny too looked amazing as always as she wore a red hot, high neck gown by Swapnil Shinde with sexy waist line cuts. The gorgeous diva never fails to impress viewers with her outfits. However, the surprise factor at the Filmfare 2017 red carpet was Swara Bhaskar. Earlier, the Nil Battey Sannata actress had made blunders with the choice of clothes at several events, but this time she was a vision in white.

Parineeti, on the other hand, chose a hot pink gown by Filipino designer, Mark Bumgarner. The dress had a dramatic bow, but it complimented her look. Vidya Balan, who was among very few to do a saree at the ceremony, looked elegant in a silk-striped Raw Mango one, with jewellery from Johri by Amaze. She completed her look with a middle-parted updo with red roses.

