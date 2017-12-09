All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma on Sunday, December 10 when India take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of a three-match series as the opening batsman will be leading the team for the first time.

With Virat Kohli rested for the ODI and T20I rubbers against the visiting Sri Lankan team, Rohit was elevated from his vice-captain role. There is a lot of expectations on the 30-year-old, especially after his success with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

"It [captaining the national side] will be a different ball game altogether. But the process and basics of captaincy of leading any team will remain the same. There are different set of players that I had in the IPL team and this is completely different," Rohit told media on the eve of the first ODI in Dharamsala.

He added: "Having played with these guys for quite sometime, I do understand their strength and weaknesses. So it will be all about going out and executing and making everybody comfortable.

"I don't think I need to change anything, I just need to carry from where we left as a team. For me also, I am not going to change a lot, basics of captaincy will remain the same. I will try to stay in present, something I always try to do while captaining."

'Important to give youngsters full backing'

Rohit, much like his skipper Kohli, seems to enjoy the burden of responsibility. The right-hander has led MI to three IPL titles (2013, 2015 and 2017) and has scored more than 300 runs in each of those seasons.

The Mumbai batsman is known for mixing aggression with caution when it comes to leading his IPL side. He has also effortlessly dealt with both seniors and has often brought out the best from junior players in his franchise.

Under Rohit, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik and Krunal Pandya and NItish Rana played crucial roles in MI title-winning campaigns.

Once again, Rohit has been tasked with the responsibility of handling a lot of youngsters, who have made to both the ODI and T20I team.

While Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul, 27, has been drafted into the ODI squad, the likes of Washington Sundar (19), Deepak Hooda (22) and Basil Thampi (24) received maiden India call-ups for the T20I series, starting December 20 in Cuttack.

"It is important to give them the full backing and support they need. We as team management, should show give them all the support. When I came into the team, I looked forward to that from senior players," Rohit said.

"They know it's a different ball game here from what they have been doing at the domestic level. Having said that, I don't want to put any extra pressure on them. It will be all about living the dream of playing for India. They just going to enjoy it, but focus will be there on performances as well."