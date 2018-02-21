Contrary to rumors that claim Salman Khan is having a cold war with Arijit Singh, latest reports suggest that the superstar is keen to get him on board for a song for one of his upcoming movies.

It has been reported that there is no clash between Salman and Arijit, and the former has even approached the singer for a movie.

"Salman is very keen on collaborating with Arijit and has already approached him for one of his upcoming films. There's no truth to reports of Salman banning Arijit from his films. It would be advisable for everyone to stop spreading baseless rumors and wait for an official announcement," Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying.

The report also quoted another source that quashed the rumors of Salman removing Arijit's voice from a song in Welcome To New York, in which the former played a cameo.

"One needs to get this right that Welcome To New York is not Salman's film. He just has one special appearance in the film, so why will he even get into the music space? He himself is surprised after reading these baseless reports. Maybe Arijit could have lost out on the song because of his own monetary differences with the producers. After all, it's the producers who take the final call," the source told the entertainment portal.

Also, the film's producer has recently clarified that Arijit had never sung for Welcome To New York, and therefore, there is no question of his voice being removed from the song.

Earlier, some reports claimed that Salman had deliberately replaced Arijit with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for a song in the movie Welcome To New York. This made people believe that things have not been well between the actor and the singer.

For the uninitiated, Salman and Arijit reportedly had a fallout after the latter cracked a joke on him during an award show in 2014, which did not go down well with the Dabangg star.

Later, Salman had apparently removed Arijit's version of Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan and took Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on board for the same. This issue came to light after the singer had posted an apology to Salman Khan on Facebook requesting him not to drop his song.

However, Salman is said to have not 'forgiven' him and replaced Arijit's voice with that of Atif Aslam for the song Dil Diyan Gallan in Tiger Zinda Hai.