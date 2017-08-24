After it was reported that Twilight star Kristen Stewart's nude photos were hacked and leaked online, another star's privacy was hacked recently. Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson's privacy has reportedly been hacked and intimate pictures have been leaked online.

The star joins the long list of celebrities attacked by the nude leak scandal. The actress is yet to come forward and speak about the attack. It is still unclear if Johnson will join other celebrities to take legal action against the disgusting crime.

According to Gossip Cop, there are several pictures that surfaced online. In a few pictures, Johnson is seen naked and alone. In others, the actress is seated topless with friends by a pool. There is also a raunchy picture of Johnson in a shower with actress Addison Timlin. Though fans have seen her undressed in Fifty Shades of Grey, the leak is an invasion of her privacy.

Hackers have been on a rampage as they are hacking and leaking photos of A-list celebrities this week. This week alone witnessed Stewart, Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, Katharine McPhee, pregnant Danielle Lloyd and Miley Cyrus reportedly have become a prey to the online hacking.

The hack has not been ignored as increasing number of celebrities have begun taking legal actions against websites posting these pictures. Stewart and her attorney threatened lawsuits against websites that published the naked images.

Even Woods launched an attack against these notorious websites and issued warning letters against websites who have posted the pictures. His lawyer told Gossip Cop, "The posting of these illegally hacked photos is a despicable invasion of our client's privacy, and we will aggressively pursue any websites who seek to capitalize on or encourage this outrageous conduct."

The list of celebrities targeting in the leak scandal includes Juno Temple, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson, Emma Watson and Demi Lovato to name a few.