Dakota Johnson knows how to put up a stunning show. The actress, who was seen in the recently released Fifty Shades Freed trailer, put on a helluva outfit over the weekend.

Attending the annual LACMA Art and Film gala with her mother Melanie Griffith, the actor left jaw-dropping as she walked out wearing a revealing pink gown for the occasion.

Putting her assets on display, the actress oozed confidence while posing with her mother. Dakota adorned a gorgeous dreamy pink satin gown that helped her flaunt a brilliantly toned body. The long-sleeved outfit sported some unique embellishments on the shoulder.

The actress let the adornment stand out as she tied her locks up into a bun. Sporting a bold berry coloured lipstick, Johnson sure looked like she walked out of a Fifty Shades movie right onto the red carpet.

Her mother turned towards a long black dress for the evening with a 90s-style choker and dangling earrings to complete the look.

In another event over the weekend, Dakota stepped out sans the bra, yet again. Attending the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards, the actress chose to don a bold red tailored suit which highlighted her svelte physique. The 28-year-old ditched not just the bra but also a shirt as she was seen wearing just a blazer and pants.

Dakota's appearances almost look like it was a sultry build up to Fifty Shades Freed trailer release. While she looked smoking hot over the weekend, Johnson upped the temperatures when she featured in the trailer of the final Fifty Shades movie.

Appearing nude again in the third movie as well, the new trailer is loaded with new BDSM tricks, doubts and drama. The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2018.