The official teaser for the third instalment of much-anticipated Fifty Shades series was released over the weekend. And, along with that, Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele are back as they are embarking on their married life.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of some intimate scenes between Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Ana (Dakota Johnson) including a steamy sex shower scene.

Speaking of those sex scenes, Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson revealed how she gets through all the kinky love-making scenes with co-star Jamie Dornan. She revealed how alcohol helps her to get into the mood.

"It never gets [easy], but because we've become so close it was a lot easier to make special," Johnson told Entertainment Weekly.

She also added, "Shot of whiskey, mints. He does push-ups and I just lay there and drink whiskey."

Ready for a night in with #FiftyShadesDarker? Get the Unrated Edition for deleted scenes & a sneak peek at Freed: https://t.co/Xi6K19AFoX pic.twitter.com/1LFNBnNsQL — Fifty Shades Freed (@FiftyShades) May 9, 2017

The third and final instalment of Fifty Shades series sees Anastasia Steele and her super rich boyfriend Christian Grey tie the knot. He surprises her with a luxurious private jet while flying off to their honeymoon.

But it seems like their marital bliss is not going to stay for long as Ana will be attacked by her boss Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson).

Watch the teaser for Fifty Shades Freed here.

Based on EL James' novel of the same name, the movie will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day 2018. Prior to that, the full-length trailer will release this November.