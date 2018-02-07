It is not very easy to be butt-naked in front of the camera, feels Dakota Johnson. The Fifty Shades Freed actress recently opened up about how she prepped herself to act it right in between the sheets alongside co-actor Jamie Dornan.

In an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, the 28-year-old, who portrays Anastasia Steele in the movie, said how she got in "the right mental space to act out the erotic scenes in the book-turned-movie."

Speaking of this, Johnson said she had some "serious psychological preparation" as her body was revealed more in the movie than Jamie Dornan, who plays Christian Grey in the movie.

"I really had to get ready for it each time and know exactly what we were going to do and how we were going to accomplish shooting the scenes, the more intimate ones," she explained. "Over the course of the three films, it never got easier. It wasn't like, 'Oh, this old thing,' you know?"

While admitting the red room scenes are quite difficult to act, the actress praised her co-actor, Jamie Dornan as she said, "Luckily, Jamie and I were so comfortable with each other and it felt safe and protected, but it's still an environment that's scary."

But, sex scenes are the main plot points in the movie. Acknowledging that, Johnson said that she knew this when she signed up for the film. "It's not like they are forcing me to take off my clothes. I choose to do these jobs."

As Fifty Shades Freed is hitting the theatres on Friday, February 9, the entire cast attended the premiere of the movie in Paris on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old actress turned heads in a white-colored sparkling gown as she posed with her hunky on-screen partner Jamie Dornan on the red carpet.