The recent revelation by Jamie Dornan, who plays the character of Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Darker, is sure to break a million hearts. Sorry ladies, but Dornan will not do frontal nudity in his upcoming film.

Also Read: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan refuse to promote Fifty Shades Darker?

Speculations were rife that in the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, Dornan will follow his co-star Dakota Johnson and go full frontal. He even teased his fans last year when he said he does not know whether there will be a nude scene featuring him. Adding to that, a Star magazine report stated that the producers have offered Dornan a $1.5 million to bare it all.

However, an insider from the film's set said that Dornan is not going to bare it all. According to the insider, Dornan's modesty is intact in the film. While there are several intimate scenes in the movie, none will feature Dornan's frontal nudity. However, the intimate scenes will showcase his chiselled body.

"The pair were both filmed nude, but editors have made sure that Jamie's backside is the most intimate part that fans will see. So it is bad news for the girls hoping to get a glimpse of what he is packing," NY Daily News quoted an insider as saying.

The actor previously disappointed his female fans during the release of Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015. Dornan revealed that there is no nudity clause in his contract and he won't bare it all for the movie.

"You want to appeal to as wide an audience as possible without grossing them out. You don't want to make something gratuitous, and ugly, and graphic," he explained in 2015.

Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to the box office hit Fifty Shades of Grey, is slated for Valentine's Day release. The film, starring Dornan and Johnson, is based on British author EL James' erotic book by the same name.