The first full clip from Fifty Shades Darker has been released by the Universal Pictures which reveals the entire scene from the date night of Anastasia and Christian. Their sizzling chemistry takes it to another level.

Also read: Fifty Shades Darker: Will Jamie Dornan go totally nude in the sequel?

The scene shows some steamy moments between the two lead actors of the movie, Anastasia Steele, and Christian Grey, played by Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan respectively.

While the clip has very few dialogues, the intensity is telling. The couple is about to finish their dinner, when Christian requests Ana to "take 'em off." A little stunned Anastasia asks playfully, "Right in here?" and receives a prompt response from Mr. Grey: "Right here."

In the next scene, the camera follows the duo entering a crowded elevator while Christian cannot keep his hands off Anastasia despite being surrounded by several unknown people. Christian pretends to drop to the floor and starts tying his shoe lace. And, the camera immediately follows Christian's hand as he slowly runs them up her leg. Anastasia is seen grasping her purse and grabbing his blazer firmly as Christian watches her keenly. Soon the elevator opens and the couple walks off.

The background score, which is one of the much-anticipated sound tracks of the movie sung by Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik — "I Don't Wanna Live Forever.", adds to the charm of the clip.

Directed by James Foley, Fifty Shades Darker (sequel of Fifty Shades Darker) is set to release in theatres on February 10.