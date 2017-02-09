Fans waiting to watch Fifty Shades Darker for the raunchy sex scenes might be disappointed, as a report suggests that the makers have chopped a huge sex scene from the film.

According to reports, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson shot what was said to be one of the major sex scenes in Fifty Shades Darker. Jamie and Dakota spent hours filming that scene, but unfortunately, it was cut from the film.

"There are more sex scenes in this one than the first one," Dakota told USA Today about the scene, adding, "The whole pool table scene that we literally spent a week filming."

"And some cut out of it," Jamie added.

When asked whether the scene would make it to the DVD, in the deleted scenes, Dakota replied, "I mean, it'd better be!"

Earlier, the cast of the film was banned from talking about sex or tweeting about sex toys. Actress Marcia Gay Harden, who plays Jamie's character Christian Grey's mother in Fifty Shades Darker, was asked to not tweet about sex toys.

Explaining the same to The Sun, she said the makers wanted to make sure that the focus remained on romance and not on the sexual part.

"We can't talk too much about nipple clamps," she told The Sun. "I used to send out some naughty little tweets...and I was told by Universal that I couldn't do it any more. It is a love story after all — I don't think they want us being too overtly sexual in interviews."

Fifty Shades Darker is the second instalment in the Fifty Shades series, after Fifty Shades of Grey. The film is slated to release on February 9 at the North American box office.