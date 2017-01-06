Fifty Shades Darker's trailer might have set the temperature high with the intimate scenes, but reports suggest that the lead actors Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are forced to shoot their sex scenes again.

According to reports, critics are not happy with the intimate scenes featured in the movie. They claim that the second instalment is worse than the first part and sex scenes are so bad that they are forced to shoot it again.

The film, which is set for Valentine's Day release, was screened in front of a test audience, who laughed watching Johnson and Dornan's sex scenes, Celebs Dirty Laundry reported. The tabloid even reported the people watching the show laughed at all the wrong scenes.

Critics even said that Johnson and Dornan tried hard to build up their chemistry in the film, but the film is not sexy as it is supposed to be. Producers have not confirmed whether the scenes will reshoot, but critics believe that it might not come as a surprise if they do so.

Johnson and Dornan were forced to reshoot several scenes from the Fifty Shades of Grey, which became one of the biggest blockbuster box office hits in 2015. Several reports claimed that moviegoers laughed at some of the sex scenes and called it a comedy piece.

However, Gossip Cop has exclusively reported that Johnson and Dornan reshooting sex scenes story is fake and the makers have wrapped up the film.

Fifty Shades Darker is a sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey movie. Dornan and Johnson are reprising their roles -- Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. The film also features Kim Basinger Luke Grimes, Eloise Mumford and others in supporting roles.

Directed by James Foley, the second installment will hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2017.