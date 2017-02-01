Fifty Shades Darker actor Jamie Dornan appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his upcoming film and things got hot, well sort of. Promoting his new drama film, the actor sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to talk about the film before he was invited to enact a scene with the host.

"You've finished filming the next two [Fifty Shades of Grey] movies, but if you are going to do a fourth, which I'm sure you are, I have an idea for it," DeGeneres told him. "It's a little scene that I wrote, which I thought we could act out," she added.

In a hilarious gig, DeGeneres recreated a bedroom on the sets of the show and role played as an employee of Staples, a popular stationery store. In the segment, Ellen is seen wearing a red uniform popping her fake boobs out as she jumps on the bed to seduce Dornan. Taking her "toys" out of the Staples bag, Ellen pulls out a small stapler to traumatise Dornan. "You know, I'm not really into that. I don't really think anybody's into that," he says.

The host goes on to pull out a roll of Scotch tape to tape Dornan's hands to the bed. While she was busy tapping his hands, Ellen rubs her fake boobs on his face, attempting to bring in some oomph into the bedroom.

On the other side, Dakota Johnson walked onto the sets of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to participate in a special Fifty Shades of Grey inspired interview. The actress took part in the segment of Mad Lib Theater. In the segment, host Jimmy Fallon and Johnson re-enacted a spoof version of the first scene between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele from the first edition of the Fifty Shades series, Fifty Shades of Grey. And Dakota couldn't stop laughing through the whole thing. Watch the video here:

The film releases over the Valentine's Day weekend, on February 10.