Another fire — the fifth in Mumbai in a span of 10 days — broke out on the first floor of a three-storeyed building in Lower Parel on Sunday morning.

Fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot at Shiv Shakti Industrial Estate, said news agency ANI. Fortunately, the fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported.

The fire is indeed a matter of concern as it is the fifth such incident in just 10 days.

Earlier on December 29, at least 15 people, including 12 women, were killed and 12 were injured after a massive fire broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai's Lower Parel. According to police, most of the victims belonged to a group of people, who were celebrating a woman's birthday at a rooftop restaurant.

It later came to light that the fire started due to flying embers from lighted charcoal, which was used in hookah served at one of the posh restaurants in the compound.

Six days later, on January 4, another blaze engulfed the Maimoon building in Marol of Andheri, killing four people and injuring nine. The cause of the fire in Marol is yet to be ascertained.

On January 6, a fire broke out in the basement of the six-floor Zia Apartments in Nagpada. The firefighters rescued residents who were stranded on the upper floors and the building has been evacuated. According to reports, the fire was a Level III blaze, but fortunately, nobody was injured or killed.

On the same day, another massive fire broke out at Cinevista studio in Kanjurmarg. Actors and crew of two TV serials -- Bepanaah and Haasil -- were evacuated safely from the spot.

The blaze at the studio, which has over 30 shooting locations, was so huge that the smoke from the spot could have been seen from a few kilometres away.

All these incidents raise a crucial question -- is the Maximum City's fire department prepared to respond to emergencies?