The FIFA World Cup 2018 draw took place on Friday December 1 in Russia. Luckily, for the heavyweight teams, there has been no 'group of death' as such. For the lower ranked teams however, every match is as tough as it can get.

The 32 teams have found places among six groups. Russia 2018 gets under way June 14, with the final scheduled for July 15.

Of course, we will miss the likes of Italy, USA, Chile and Netherlands this time around...but nevertheless, we won't enjoy any less watching the likes of Panama, Tunisia, Morocco and Saudi Arabia battle it out!

Here are the groupings

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Sweden, Mexico, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Group fixtures and dates

Date Fixture June 14 Russia vs Saudi Arabia June 15 Egypt vs Uruguay Morocco vs Iran Portugal vs Spain June 16 France vs Australia Argentina vs Iceland Denmark vs Peru Croatia vs Nigeria June 17 Costa Rica vs Serbia Germany vs Mexico Brazil vs Switzerland June 18 Sweden vs South Korea Belgium vs Panama Tunisia vs England June 19 Poland vs Senegal Colombia vs Japan Russia vs Egypt June 20 Portugal vs Morocco Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia Iran vs Spain June 21 France vs Peru Denmark vs Australia Argentina vs Croatia June 22 Brazil vs Costa Rica Nigeria vs Iceland Serbia vs Switzerland June 23 Belgium vs Tunisia Germany vs Sweden South Korea vs Mexico June 24 England vs Panama Japan vs Senegal Poland vs Colombia June 25 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt Uruguay vs Russia Iran vs Portugal Spain vs Morocco June 26 Denmark vs France Australia vs Peru Nigeria vs Argentina Croatia vs Iceland June 27 South Korea vs Germany Mexico vs Sweden Serbia vs Brazil Switzerland vs Costa Rica June 28 Japan vs Poland Colombia vs Senegal Panama vs Tunisia England vs Belgium

Match times in India

Most of the matches are scheduled for kick-off at 5:30 pm IST, 7:30 pm IST and 11:30 pm IST.